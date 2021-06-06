Harry And Megan Announce Birth Of Baby Girl

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed their second child – a baby daughter named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Harry and Meghan announced that the infant, a first sibling for Archie, was born on Friday in California.

Lili is named after her great-grandmother the Queen – who was affectionately nicknamed Lilibet by her family – and her grandmother, the late Princess Diana.

The couple said in a statement: “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.

“She weighed 7lbs 11oz (3.5kg). Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.