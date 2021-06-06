You Are Here Home World Harry And Megan Announce Birth Of Baby Girl

Harry And Megan Announce Birth Of Baby Girl

Staff Reporter - June 6, 2021 at 12:05

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed their second child – a baby daughter named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Harry and Meghan announced that the infant, a first sibling for Archie, was born on Friday in California.

Lili is named after her great-grandmother the Queen – who was affectionately nicknamed Lilibet by her family – and her grandmother, the late Princess Diana.

The couple said in a statement: “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

