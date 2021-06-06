Florida man throws baby at cops after high-speed chase

Officers followed James and tried to stop him, but their initial attempts failed and the chase continued until the cops finally got him with a spike strip, according to the report. James bailed out on foot and ran through an apartment complex, child in hand.

As multiple officers closed in, James threw the child. Officer Jacob Curby caught the kid in midair.

“It was kind of awkward. I couldn’t chase him, I couldn’t tackle him, not a whole lot I can do because he had the baby,” Curby told local CBS affiliate WPEC. “He just turned around, no regard, not a little toss or anything, he just turned around, overhand threw this 2-month-old at me from about 6 feet away.”

James told police after the arrest that he was having trouble breathing due to asthma, according to the arrest report. Cops took him to a local fire station and then a hospital. He was cleared to leave the hospital June 1 and taken to Indian River County jail, Tampa NBC affiliate WFLA reported.