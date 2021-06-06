American Airlines Was Using A ‘737 Max 8’ When It Aborted Takeoff In St Vincent

On Sunday, June 6, it was revealed that American Airlines was using the troubled Boeing 737 Max 8 when the crew aborted takeoff from Argyle International Airport, in St Vincent, on June 5.

According to information, the flight destined for Miami was set to depart from (AIA) around 3:55 p.m; however, a source told News784 that pilots were forced to apply the brake, close to the takeoff point.

In May, little more than six months after Boeing’s 737 Max was cleared to fly again by US regulators, the aircraft found itself under intense scrutiny once again.

In January 2021, it was stated by the Justice Department that Boeing would pay more than $2.5 billion to settle a criminal charge related to the two 737 Max plane crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people.

Federal prosecutors say key Boeing employees “deceived the FAA,” misleading the safety regulators about a new flight-control system on the 737 Max called MCAS.

That system activated erroneously, contributing to the deadly crashes by forcing the planes into nosedives that the pilots could not pull the aircraft out of.

The (American Airlines) flight 1427 from St Vincent to Miami has been canceled, and no time has been given for the departure.

There have not been any reports of injury to anyone onboard. However, up to press time, there was no official release from the airport authorities on the incident.

A 737 Max-8 jetliner operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air plummeted into the Java Sea shortly after taking off from Jakarta’s airport on October 29, 2018, killing all 189 people on board. Another 737 Max-8 operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed similarly into a field shortly after taking off from the Addis Ababa airport on March 10, 2019.

News784 reached out to American Airlines for comment; there has been no response so far.