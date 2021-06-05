St Vincent And The Grenadines Active Cases Now 211

There are now Two Hundred and Eleven active COVID-19 cases on the Caribbean island of St Vincent and the Grenadines as of June 4th, 2021.

Latest Reports

Six (6) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and thirty-one (131) samples processed on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 4.6%.

Four (4) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

Three (3) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from two hundred and twenty-six (226) samples processed on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.3%. One (1) of the three (3) new cases is linked to a school hub.

Two hundred and eleven (211) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died. Two thousand and sixty-eight (2068) cases of COVID-19 and eighteen hundred and forty-five (1845) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

No new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.