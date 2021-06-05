Rockaways: Boy, 10, dead after Queens shooting, another man wounded

Boy, 10, dead in Queens shooting; adult wounded in Rockaways gunfire
(NY DAILY NEWS) – A 10-year-old boy was killed and a man was wounded in a hail of bullets in Queens on Saturday night, police said.
The child and a 29-year-old man walked into a building on Beach 45th St. near Beach Channel Drive in the Rockaways’ Edgemere neighborhood just before 9:30 p.m. when gunfire rang out, police said.
The boy was shot in the stomach and the man, who lives at the address, was shot in the shoulder, police and sources said.
Police rushed the boy to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, but he could not be saved. The 29-year-old was taken to Jamaica Hospital and was expected to survive.
The two victims are related, police sources said.
Police were still searching for the shooter late Saturday night. There were no immediate arrests.