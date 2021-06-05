Payments To Former Buccament Bay Resort Employees Begins Monday

(Press Release) – Payments to the former employees of the Buccament Bay Resort will begin during the week of Monday, June 7th, 2021.

Payments will be made by cheque to be picked up at the Treasury Department, ground floor, Financial Complex, Kingstown.

In order to limit the chances of overcrowding and to adhere to the COVID -19 protocols issued by the Health Services Subcommittee of NEMO, payments will be spread over a period of three (3) to four (4) days in alphabetic order.

Please note that further details will be announced on Monday, June 7th, on the exact date payments will begin and in what order.