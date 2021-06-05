Moderate Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms As Tropical Wave Affect SVG

(Met Office Update) – As moisture trailing a tropical wave crosses the islands, scattered moderate showers, pockets of light rain, and isolated thunderstorms are likely tonight into tomorrow.

Therefore, residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should continue to exercise caution.

Lingering moisture should contribute to cloudy skies on Sunday although the chance of showers decreases going into the late afternoon.

A few morning showers are likely on Monday, however, the Atlantic high-pressure system will regain its dominance as the day progresses. Similar weather conditions should be experienced on Tuesday.

Winds would be moderate to fresh(20-35km/h) and generally easterly over the next 24 hours. Occasionally strong (25-40km/h) trades are expected from Monday, becoming east south-easterly on Tuesday.

Seas are moderate in open waters with swells peaking at 1.5m on the western coasts and 2.5m on the eastern coasts.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells and gusty winds. Conditions should improve to slight to moderate(1.0m -2.0m) from Sunday evening.

In addition, varying intensities of Saharan dust haze are anticipated over the next few days.