Chemicals Onboard LIAT ATR Planes May Pose Long-Term Risk To Passengers – Report

Three-year-old report surfaces, knocks LIAT cleaning

A scientific study has uncovered a potential source of chemicals onboard certain LIAT ATR planes that may pose a long-term risk to crew and passengers travelling on those aircraft.

This finding from the probe, which was ordered by the island-hopping airline following complaints from a number of pilots that they were falling ill at the end of their flights between 2016 and just before the company collapsed in 2020.

In his February 18, 2019 report, environmental scientist Dr Linroy Christian from Antigua and Barbuda who conducted the study said a link was made between the cause of a variety of respiratory problems, allergic reactions, headaches and other health issues experienced by the pilots, to contaminated air quality inside the aircraft.

When contacted, Dr Christian told Barbados TODAY he was not sure if any of the recommendations were implemented by LIAT, but explained that he was scheduled to conduct a follow up study which did not materialize because the air carrier collapsed a year ago.

“The physical inspection of the aircraft identified the accumulation of dust and fibres on surfaces within the flight deck and the main cabin. Also, the accumulation of dust and other visible material were observed within the mixing chamber, recirculating fan, and supply ducting of the air conditioning/recirculation system,” the scientific consultant found.

He also discovered that filtration of the recirculating air does not occur, which he pointed out, leads to impaction of particles on the blades of the recirculating fan, within the mixing chamber, and the supply ducting.