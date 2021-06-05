British Airways Slashes Flight And Holiday Prices To The Caribbean

BRITISH AIRWAYS is offering customers more ways to save on flights and holidays with its latest summer sale.

(Express) – British Airways (BA) has launched a brand new sale offering customers the chance to make some impressive savings on flights and holidays.

Deals span current green list destinations, such as Portugal and Gibraltar, as well as usually popular European beach destinations, the Caribbean, and the US in anticipation of further traffic light changes.

Those jetting off to the Caribbean can bag a week-long holiday to Barbados from £589 per person and St. Lucia from £599 per person.

Urbanites can enjoy a three-night city break to New York are available from £399 per person, while sun-seekers can jet off on a seven-night holiday to Orlando starting from £499 per person.

While the sale offers the perfect opportunity to get booked up for later in the summer, customers can also look ahead to the future and plan a 2022 trip.

BA Holidays deposits start at just £60 per person.

Customers will then have the option to pay their balance in as many installments as they wish or, if preferred, wait to settle their balance until three weeks before travel.

To add further “flexibility” and “confidence”, all flights and holidays in the sale will fall under the British Airways’ and British Airways Holidays’ Customer Promise.

This will allow passengers to rearrange their travel plans free of charge before April 30, 2022.

BA has introduced a range of safety measures throughout the pandemic to ensure the safety of passengers and crew onboard.

Passengers travelling to select destinations can upload their negative COVID-19 test results and other travel declaration forms directly into their booking on the airline’s website ba.com, in advance of travel.

BA is also offering discounted COVID-19 tests via a partnership with testing provider Qured. Discount codes are available on the BA website, with packages starting at £40.