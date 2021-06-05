American Airlines Plane Aborts Takeoff In St Vincent : Video

American Airlines Flight Aborted On Takeoff From St Vincent

(Argyle – St Vincent) – An American Airlines flight destined for Miami from Argyle International Airport in St Vincent had to abort its takeoff on Saturday 5th June 2021.

According to information, the flight was set to depart from (AIA) around 3:55 p.m; however, according to sources a flock of birds on the runway forced pilots to apply the brake.

The aircraft was already past the midway mark when the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon. The (AA) flight 1427 has been canceled, and no time has been given for the departure.

There have not been any reports of injury to anyone onboard. Up to press time, there was no official release from the airport authorities on the incident.

In August of 2019, an aircraft belonging to One Caribbean was preparing for taking off when it came to a sudden stop.

