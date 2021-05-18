There Is Currently NO Covid-19 Outbreak At The SVGCC

(Press Release) – Allegations of such are not only unfortunate but also very irresponsible.

On Monday, our Villa administrative offices were closed for sanitisation.

This decision came after being informed that approximately four of our employees attached to that building recently paid their colleague (another employee) a home visit, as that employee is presently on leave for unrelated reasons.

Following their visit, this colleague, who was already on leave, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 14th, 2021.

As a result, we decided to close and sanitise our Villa administrative building effective immediately and request that these employees undergo a COVID-19 test and also isolate.

Preliminary results for these employees are negative.

The on-leave employee who has been out of office since May 4th, 2021, is still on approved leave.

We reaffirm our commitment to the fight against COVID-19 and recognise the significance of a joint battle in this pandemic.

At the SVGCC, we have installed sanitisation stations around our campuses, hired nurses who provide daily temperature checks to all students, staff, and visitors entering our compounds, implemented the mandatory wearing of masks, upgraded and retrained our janitorial staff on COVID-19 cleaning standards, adopted a blended-learning approach to reduce on-campus numbers and encourage the practice of social distancing at every SVGCC division.

When misinformation is heightened, wrongly sensationalised, and quickly circulated, we reiterate the need for the responsible dissemination of information, especially information that may induce instances of panic/anxiety.

There is presently no COVID-19 outbreak at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

“Misinformation is a virus unto itself” – Brianna Keilar