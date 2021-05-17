Tropical Wave Approaching St Vincent And The Grenadines

(MET OFFICE) – Occasional cloudy skies are likely across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) with a few scattered showers this evening into tonight, as a weak tropical wave approaches the islands.

Weak unstable conditions could linger during Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, slight hazy conditions across SVG due to Saharan dust concentrations of varying intensity could thicken to moderate haze with poor visibility by Tuesday evening.

Moderate to fresh (20 – 35 km/h) east north-easterly trades are across our islands. Wind direction could turn east south-easterly during Tuesday and occasionally increase near 40 km/h by Wednesday.

Slight to moderate sea conditions with east north-easterly swells could range 1.0 m to 1.5 m on western coasts and up to 1.8 m with east south-easterly swells on eastern coasts of SVG.

Slight rise (1.5 – 2.0 m) in swell heights may be noticeable by Wednesday.