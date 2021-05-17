Persistent Steaming At La Soufriere, Thermal Anomalies Detected By NASA

UWI SRC says in their latest report says seismic activity at La Soufrière, St Vincent, has remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting on 22 April.

In the last 24 hours, only a few long-period earthquakes have been recorded. When the cloud is high enough, there is persistent steaming observable from the observatory.

Thermal anomalies, indicating high temperatures inside the new crater, continue to be detected by the NASA FIRMS alert system.

UWI SRC says the volcano continues to be in a state of unrest. Escalation in activity can still take place with little or no warning.

Caution should be taken in traversing river valleys on the volcano due to the increased risk of lahars (mudflows) during periods of rainfall on the volcano.

The volcano is at alert level ORANGE.

Further Reading By News784

NASA FIRMS uses satellite observations from the MODIS and VIIRS instruments to detect active fires and thermal anomalies and deliver this information in near real-time to decision-makers through email alerts, analysis-ready data, online maps, and web services.

Thermal anomalies have been observed over decades at volcanoes in satellite data. Such anomalies occur for many reasons, but at volcanoes, this can be an indicator of volcanic activity or even a precursor to more explosive activity.