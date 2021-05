(Police Release) – Police have arrested and charged Keith Wilson, 46 years old labourer of Greiggs with theft on Sunday 16th May 2021.

According to investigations, the accused allegedly stole a quantity of livestock valued at EC$2,350.00, the property of a 59 years old Farmer of Richland Park. The incident occurred at Maroon Hill, Greiggs between 14.05.2021 and 15.05.2021.

Wilson is expected to appear before the Magistrate’s Court to answer the charge.