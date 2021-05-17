Fogging Schedule For 17th– 20th April 2021

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment wish to advise the general public that as part of its mosquito control programme for the adult Aedes aegypti mosquito, the Insect Vector Control Unit will be conducting fogging operations at public facilities in the following areas on the main island of St. Vincent commencing at 5:00 pm daily.

Monday, 17th May 2021 – Layou, Cane Hall, Belair, Biabou, and Edinboro

Tuesday, 18th May 2021 – Buccament Bay, Vermont, Calder, Stubbs, Argyle, Diamond, and Ottley Hall

Wednesday, 19th May 2021 – Clare Valley, Kingstown, Colonaire, Park Hill, South Rivers, and New Montrose

Thursday, 20th May 2021 – Questelles, Arnos Vale, Mesopotamia, and New Montrose

Please take note of the following:

Windows and doors should be kept open to allow the fog to take effect.

Motorists are kindly asked to take caution.

Persons who are suffering from any respiratory illnesses are kindly asked to take the necessary precautionary measures.

Please note adverse weather conditions can affect fogging operations.

Residents are also encouraged to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in their yard and to protect themselves from mosquito bites during the day.