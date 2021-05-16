May 15th Marked The Beginning Of The Atlantic Basin Tropical Weather Outlook

May 15th marked the first day of routine issuance of the Atlantic basin Tropical Weather Outlook in 2021.

This product describes significant areas of disturbed weather and their potential for tropical cyclone formation during the next five days.

The Tropical Weather Outlook is issued from May 15 through November 30 each year. The issuance times of this product are 2 AM, 8 AM, 2 AM, and 8 PM EDT.

After the change to standard time in November, the issuance times are 1 AM, 7 AM, 1 PM, and 7 PM EST.

A Special Tropical Weather Outlook will be issued to provide updates, as necessary, in between the regularly scheduled issuances of the Tropical Weather Outlook.

Special Tropical Weather Outlooks will be issued under the same WMO and AWIPS headers as the regular Tropical Weather Outlooks.