Forty Vincentians Deported From The United States Over The Last Three Years

(By Ernesto Cooke) – The United States Customs and Immigration Enforcement Agency ICE have deported several nationals back to the island.

Overall, in 2020 the agency said there were 399,235 foreign nationals with criminal convictions and pending charges removed by ICE.

The 2020 report by (ICE) stated that some ( Eight ) nationals were deported back to St Vincent last year.

Over the last three years spanning 2018- 2020, Forty Vincentians were deported back to the island.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) shares responsibility for administering and enforcing the nation’s immigration laws with ICE, (HSI), ( DHS ), ( CBP ), and ( USCIS ).

ICE ERO is responsible for protecting the homeland through the arrest, detention, and removal of aliens who undermine public safety or

the integrity of United States immigration law.