Few Long Period Earthquakes, SO2 Flux Of 722 Tons Per Day

La Soufriere Volcano, St. Vincent – SCIENTIFIC UPDATE 14.05.21 6:00 PM

The UWI SRC in its Friday update said Seismic activity at La Soufrière, St Vincent has remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting on 22 April.

In the 24 hours period between Thursday and Friday evening, only a few long-period earthquakes were been recorded.

The SRC said measurements of the sulphur dioxide flux at La Soufrière were carried out by boat off the west coast on (13 May) with the assistance of the coastguard, yielded an average SO2 flux of 722 tons per day.

The volcano continues to be in a state of unrest. Escalation in activity can still take place with little or no warning.

Caution should be taken in traversing river valleys on the volcano due to the increased risk of lahars (mudflows) during periods of rainfall on the volcano the SRC said.

The volcano is at alert level ORANGE.