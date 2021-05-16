Exciting return to Sandals Barbados

(Barbados Today) – Sandals Royal and Sandals Barbados reopened last Friday.

The country’s largest hotel resort welcomed its first returning couple just after 3 p.m., and as they exited their Rolls Royce transfer they were greeted with a glass of champagne from a smiling General Manager Ramel Sobrino accompanied by cheers from members of staff from the various departments.

“Today is a happy day not only for the Sandals family but more significantly we appreciate the value of tourism to the country and we are proud to play our part. We have always been firm believers in the Barbados market and today is just the beginning of what we hope will be a successful return to tourism on the island,” said Sobrino.

It was also a welcome return for the team members of the resort whom Sobrino thanked profusely as he acknowledged that they came in weeks earlier to have the hotel ready for the re-opening.

Sandals will be adding an additional 66 luxury suites from July 1 to their existing room count of 552. There will also be a focus on health tourism with the addition of two new wellness-inspired eateries, The Greenhouse Restaurant and Heart & Sol café. (PR)