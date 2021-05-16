Association Of Evangelical Churches Supports Families Affected By La Soufriere

Following on from its outreach in the Barrouallie community on 18 April, 20221, the Association of Evangelical Churches gave out 500 boxes of food to families in the North Union/Sans Souci/Lowmans Windward communities.

Three churches participated in the relief effort, New Life Ministries, Bethel Gospel Assembly, and Streams of Power Sans Souci. Each church took food to families in their communities that were displaced or affected by the recent volcanic eruptions.

This continues the relief work of the Evangelical Association. In addition to supporting 1000 families with food, over 3000 cases of water have been distributed through participating churches.

In another major relief effort, 5 churches distributed 400 vouchers of ECD$265 to 400 families. This was done with the help of Samaritan’s Purse which has been working with a number of churches bringing relief to those affected.

Further relief and compassion efforts are planned.