Weekly Report Venezuela In The News

Peoples of the Caribbean come together online to celebrate Afro-Venezuelan Day

Various images of people with joy on their faces, who participated in the colourful festivities of San Juan Bautista in the Parish of San Agustín de Caracas were part of the photographic exhibition of the Venezuelan artist Félix Gerardi, entitled “Faces of dignity” that was exhibited online on May 10th on the occasion of Afro-Venezuelan Day.

This cultural event, organized jointly by the Venezuelan Embassy in Grenada and the Venezuelan Embassy in Barbados, had the participation of more than 50 people who connected from various Caribbean countries, such as Saint Lucia, Haiti, and of course Grenada and Barbados.

Gerardi recounted his experiences with each of the photographs in the exhibition, while explaining how he got involved with the community of San Agustín, with its people and its traditions during the photographic production, which he did with great pleasure, since he affirmed feel part of the community.

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez presents study on media campaign against Venezuela

The Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, presented a study by independent experts on the media campaign that exists against the country through social networks. Rodríguez claimed that the aim was to falsely build a case against Venezuela on the basis of “lies and opinions that have become facts without any evidence”, and that it would be aimed at influencing the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) which is conducting a preliminary examination against the State.

The official stated that this campaign is promoted by the self-appointed Lima Group and the General Secretary of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro.

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza proposes coordination between intellectuals and ALBA-TCP

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, stressed in the context of the first meeting of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of America (ALBA-TCP) with Thought Centers of the Global South, the need to revitalize the battle of ideas based on investigative thinking.

During the virtual meeting, the foreign minister proposed the creation of a research network to generate strategic policies that support this battle, “in a way that the fight is organic and well thought out”, he added. Arreaza asserted the need to coordinate regional thinking in the context of the socio-political situation in Latin America and the Caribbean, “we must think together and in a coordinated manner”, he added.

Venezuela and Iraq evaluate Road Map in Various Common Work Areas

Deputy Minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania of the Ministry of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Capaya Rodríguez held a video conference with the first Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq, Nazar Al Khairallah.

The telematic meeting was aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Venezuela and Iraq, in addition to providing a space to evaluate the design of a roadmap for joint work in different areas.

In this regard, Deputy Minister Rodríguez reaffirmed the interest of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in deepening relations with the Arab nation in the sectors of energy, agriculture and science and technology, among others.

Conviasa inaugurates new commercial routes Caracas-Moscow

In order to boost tourism and commercial exchange between Venezuela and Russia, the state-run airline Conviasa inaugurated its Caracas-Moscow route on Monday, May 3rd.

The inaugural flight from the capital of the Eurasian nation arrived at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía “with 90 Russian tour operators, including journalists and investors”, informed the Minister of People’s Power for Tourism, Ali Padrón.

The activation of this route was agreed by Venezuela and Russia since their last High-Level Joint Commission, held in February.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab announces third submission of human rights report to ICC

The Attorney General of the Republic, Tarek William Saab, reported that on April 30th, the Public Prosecutor’s Office sent a third report to the Prosecutor’s Office of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the actions of the Venezuelan State in defense of human rights.

From the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Caracas, the head of criminal prosecution in the country considered that “it is important to express the meticulous work done by the institution, which has been made invisible”.

The figures revealed by the high official highlight that in his three years and eight months in office, 716 State security officials have been charged for alleged human rights violations and 40 civilians have been charged as alleged accomplices.

Cooperation and fight against COVID19: Venezuela starts clinical trials with second Russian vaccine EpicVacCorona

The people of Venezuela joined the medical trials of the Russian vaccine EpicVacCorona, being the second COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russian scientists. This was announced by the Executive Vice-President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, following a work meeting with the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of Russia in Venezuela, Sergey Mélik-Bagdasárov, at the headquarters of the Executive Vice-President in Caracas.

Rodríguez said it is an honor for Venezuela to participate in these medical trials of EpicVacCorona, “an extraordinary Russian vaccine that is about 100% effective against COVID-19”.

President Maduro Meets with Special Representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received the Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Steven Seagal.

At the friendly meeting, Seagal presented the Head of State with a Samurai sword as a symbol of leadership. Steven Seagal has a valuable experience building bridges to strengthen cultural ties between his home country, the United States of America, and Russia.

In 2018, he was appointed as special envoy of the Russian Foreign Ministry for cultural relations between the Eurasian nation and the US, in order to promote the development of ties between the two countries.

Venezuela’s Assembly Swore in New CNE Rectors

The President of Venezuela’s National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, swore in the new rectors on May 4th of the National Electoral Council (CNE) for the next seven years.

The main rector for Civil Society is Alexis Corredor Pérez, who will have Carlos Quintero Cuevas as his first alternate and Francisco Garcés as his second alternate. For the Citizen Power sector, Pedro Calzadilla is appointed as main rector, Gustavo Vizcaíno as first alternate and Saúl Bernal Peña as second alternate. In addition, for the universities sector, the main rector is Roberto Antonio Picón, as first deputy Conrado Ramón Pérez and León Antonio Arismendi as second deputy.

The election of the rectors took place in compliance with the Magna Carta and following a broad national dialog involving political parties, social and academic organizations.