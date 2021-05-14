St Vincent And The Grenadines Updated COVID-19 Travel Protocols

(PR) – If you are visiting or returning to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, please take careful note of the updated COVID-19 travel protocols (phase 13, commenced May 6, 2021).

Travellers who have been fully vaccinated (at least two weeks after final dose) with a COVID-19 vaccine that is recognised by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment (MOHWE) MUST:

1) present with documented evidence of vaccine

2) arrive with a negative PCR result, done no more than 72 hours before arrival

3) be retested on arrival in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

4) quarantine for 48 hours in a Tourism Authority / MOHWE approved hotel

The updated Government-approved quarantine accommodation list is available on the Discover St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG Tourism Authority) Facebook page.