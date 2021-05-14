St Vincent And The Grenadines Updated COVID-19 Travel Protocols

(PR) – If you are visiting or returning to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, please take careful note of the updated COVID-19 travel protocols (phase 13, commenced May 6, 2021).
Travellers who have been fully vaccinated (at least two weeks after final dose) with a COVID-19 vaccine that is recognised by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment (MOHWE) MUST:
1) present with documented evidence of vaccine
2) arrive with a negative PCR result, done no more than 72 hours before arrival
3) be retested on arrival in St. Vincent and the Grenadines
4) quarantine for 48 hours in a Tourism Authority / MOHWE approved hotel
The updated Government-approved quarantine accommodation list is available on the Discover St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG Tourism Authority) Facebook page.
More information about COVID-19 travel protocols is available on the MOHWE’s website http://health.gov.vc/health/index.php/covid-19-protocols-documents