PM Says UWI Providing Relief On Fees For Vincy Students At All Campuses

(By Ernesto Cooke) – The University of the West Indies has decided to make several special provisions for Vincentian students going in for this academic year and those already pursuing studies at all of their campuses.

Prime Minister Gonsalves announced the decision on Friday at a press briefing in Kingstown.

“They will provide relief on fees for the next year generally up to fifty percent, and they may well go higher in specific cases which they would addresses on a case by case basis.”

“Concerning students at the open campus, they would give twenty percent reduction of the fees there, and in certain circumstances, they may go higher on a case by case basis.”

Gonsalves said the UWI would also do the same in relation to campus accommodation.

“That is to say in the campus accommodation units owned and operated by the university, because some in Jamaica are operated by the university and some owned by private entity there, and they will try to keep them naturally in those operated by the university. In Barbados, all are owned and operated by the UWI”.

This is going to be a big help to our students, Gonsalves said.