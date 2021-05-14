Myah’s Luxury Suites Located In Diamond Expected To Be Open By Early 2022

Despite the challenges posed by the global covid-19 pandemic and the recent explosive eruption of the La Soufriere volcano, progress on the construction of Myah’s Luxury Suites Hotel has continued steadily since its inception – much to the credit of its principal investor Vincentian businessman Mr. Elliot McDowall.

Located in Diamond – and currently employing approximately 23 construction workers – Myah’s Luxury Suites is estimated to be complete and open to the public by the end of 2021 / early 2022. It will employ around 37 persons and feature 35 rooms; nine single rooms, one double room, and 25 self-contained suites.

Additionally, there will be a restaurant and bar, gym and spa facilities, an office centre, a roof-top continuous pool, and a manager’s clubhouse.

This investment will undoubtedly transform the landscape of the Diamond area, and contribute to the further development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Tourism product.

Source INVEST SVG