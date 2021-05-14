Mottley announces current COVID-19 directive extension with modifications

Prime Minister, Mia Amor Mottley has announced that the provisions of Emergency Management COVID -19 Directive No.9 now in place will be continued in Directive No.10 which will come into in effect from May 18, 2021 subject to the following modifications:

1. The physical distancing requirement applicable to places of religious worship will be three feet in each direction instead of six feet.

2. Fraternal organizations, private or social clubs, civic associations and organizations as well as political organizations may resume meetings of their membership provided that the protocols of mask wearing, sanitization and physical distancing are strictly followed, and that the maximum number of persons who may attend, regardless of the capacity of the meeting place is limited to 100 persons unless special exemption is granted. In all other respects, all of the prohibitions contained in Clause 10 of Directive No. 9 relating to parties and the like will continue to be in force.

3. The drive-in and cinemas may open every day subject to the existing agreed protocols.

4. Photographers and videographers will be allowed to operate every day.

The new Directive will cover the period May 18th to June 7th 2021.

Barbadians are reminded that although we are at a positivity rate of less than one percent, we are not yet out of the woods and COVID-19 is a real and enduring concern. We must keep our guard up and follow all of the health protocols including the wearing of masks, frequent washing of hands and sanitizing and physical distancing. PMO/BGIS