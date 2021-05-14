FOUR(4) NEW COVID-19 CASES FIVE (5) RECOVERIES

Four (4) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from ninety-eight (98) samples processed on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 4.1%. Two (2) of the four (4) new cases are linked to emergency shelters.

Five (5) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. One hundred and fifty-one (151) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died. One thousand, nine hundred and thirty-two (1932) cases of COVID-19 and seventeen hundred and sixty-nine (1769) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance, and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.