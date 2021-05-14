Canouan Man Charged With Setting Another Man’s Buttocks On Fire

(POLICE REPORT) – On Thursday 13th May 2021, police arrested and charge Zorick Hepburn, 33-year-old labourer of Canouan with Grievous Bodily Harm and Damage to property.

According to investigations, the accused man allegedly unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm on a 32 years old labourer of the same address by setting his buttocks on fire.

He was also charged with damaging one (1) grey pants value $60.00ECC and one boxer value $20.00ECC by setting same one fire, the property of the virtual complainant. The incidents occurred at Granby, Canouan on 08.05.2021.

Hepburn is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charges.