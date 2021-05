(Police Report) – On 27.03.2021, police arrested and charged Kanhai Porter, 52-year-old fisherman of Petit Bordel with possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply it to another.

According to investigations carried out, the accused man was allegedly met with three thousand, one hundred and seven grams of cannabis with intent to supply it to another at little Tokyo, Kingston on 13.05.2021.

Porter is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.