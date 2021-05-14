$500 Monthly To Red/Orange Zone Farmers, Others Get One Time Payment

Farmers in the red and orange Zone will receive 500 dollars per month in income support for the remainder of this year from June to December at the cost of 10.5 million dollars.

Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves on Tuesday said farmers south of the orange Zone were also significantly affected by ashfall and disrupted Markets. At the same time, fishers were unable to effectively ply their trade due to the turbidity of coastal Waters.

“In the immediate aftermath of the eruption and they will receive a one-time,$500 payment at the total cost of an additional 3.8 million dollars”.

Farmers were not the only workers whose earning ability was adversely affected by the volcano, non-farmers, in the red and orange Zone from the shopkeepers to the block makers, to the restauranteurs, beauticians, laborers will all have a difficult period of adjustment once they return to their homes, Gonsalves said.

Gonsalves stated that the supplementary budget would provide workers from the red and orange zones with income support of four hundred dollars a month for the first three months after returning to their homes.

A total of 4.5 2million dollars will go to these non-farming workers in the red and orange Zone.