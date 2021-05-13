Weak Low-Level Trough Will Affect SVG Tonight

(MET OFFICE) – Occasional cloudy skies with a few scattered showers are likely across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) tonight; as a weak low-level trough/pulse crosses the islands.

Slight hazy conditions across SVG are due to Saharan dust concentrations with varying intensity; possibly thickening to moderate haze by Saturday night.

Meanwhile, weak pulses are expected to cross our islands over the next few days bringing occasional light to moderate showers.

Moderate to fresh (25 – 35 km/h) east north-easterly trades could turn to an east south-easterly wind-flow during Friday, occasionally decreasing (near 20 km/h). Easy north-easterly trades could return during Sunday.

Slight to moderate sea conditions with east north-easterly swells are across our islands, ranging 1.0 m to 1.5 m on western coasts and up to 1.8 m on eastern coasts of SVG.

During the weekend, easterly swells are expected on western coasts and east south-easterly swells on eastern coasts of SVG.