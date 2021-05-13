TWO (2) NEW COVID-19 CASES SIXTEEN (16) RECOVERIES

Two (2) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from two hundred and nine (209) samples processed on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 0.96%. Both new cases were detected on exit screening.

Sixteen (16) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. One hundred and fifty-two cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, nine hundred and twenty-eight (1928) cases of COVID-19 and seventeen hundred and sixty-four (1764) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance, and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.