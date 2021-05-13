The UWI SRC Says The Source Of The Gas Plume Remains Unclear

Kingstown – The UWI SRC says satellite images reveal features within the 2021 crater of La Soufriere volcano which appear to be mainly rubble.

The pattern visible (round features) the SRC says probably reflect the morphology of the rubble (i.e. slumps, depressions, and mounds).

At this stage, scientists cannot say for sure that there are no vents, however, there are no clear features in the current images that look definitively like a dome or vent.

The UWI SRC says the source of the gas plume at La Soufriere remains unclear. The SRC says they will continue to monitor and investigate.