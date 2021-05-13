Should COP Be Concerned About Activist Facebook Comment

Social media is buzzing following a comment made by popular activist Kenson King. The comment came under a posting made by NDP’s PRO Lavern King on Tuesday.

The comment had such an effect that a spokesperson from a concerned citizens group spoke to News784 about it.

The spokesperson who reached out to us said, “while King’s posting would have been a reaction to a possible conversation between her and the Commissioner of Police, we found his comment reprehensible.”

“Had such an occurrence taken place between the COP and the NDP’s PRO, the COP would have suffered injuries of a criminal nature at the hands of Mr King.”

“I mean, these are the things that we should safeguard against. Apparently, he forgot why he was protesting?”.

Meanwhile, the group of Concerned citizens also spoke to News784 about the heavy presence of Police in the parliament yard last Tuesday.

“The response of the police was a bit over the top, riot gear and bearing of tear gas guns were not called for, we did not see any real threat to the police or members of parliament.”

The spokesperson indicated that they would be calling on the Prime Minister to let his appointed Senator step back from her official duties until the investigation is over, which was the leading cause of the protest on Tuesday.

“The Prime Minister should not dismiss the growing discontent by the public; it must not be taken lightly as it could trigger serious unrest in the future,” the spokesperson for the group noted.

Let’s all seek to build a new St Vincent, and the Grenadines is the group’s mission.