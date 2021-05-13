Over 30 Palestinians Wounded, Hundreds Suffocate in West Bank

Israeli soldiers suffocate a protest in West Bank. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

(Source: Palestine chronicle) – Over 30 Palestinians were wounded and dozens of others suffocated during confrontations with Israeli forces across the West Bank on Wednesday evening and Thursday overnight, according to medical and security sources.

At least 22 Palestinians were wounded by live ammunition and dozens of others suffocated from tear gas in confrontations with Israeli forces across the southern West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

In Yatta, the sources elaborated that Israeli soldiers moderately injured a young man with a live round in the thigh and two others with rubber-coated steel bullets during violent confrontations in Zif village.

In Hebron city, soldiers shot two young men, including one with a live round in the foot, during confrontations near Abu al-Rish checkpoint and Bab al-Zawiyeh.

Similar confrontations were reported in Beit Ummar town, where Israeli troops seriously injured a child with live round in the chest and three young men with rubber-coated steel bullets.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC) sources, 20 live fire injuries were admitted to the Hebron Government Hospital and al-Ahli Hospital, including a critical injury in the eye and two serious injuries in the chest. PRC sources added that a severe suffocation case and two rubber-coated steel bullet injuries were also admitted to the hospitals.