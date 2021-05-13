Ohio Is Offering $1 Million Lottery Jackpots To Vaccinated Adults

(NPR) – Amid dropping vaccine demand in Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine announced five, weekly drawings of $1 million open to residents who’ve received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. A similar lottery for teenagers will provide the lucky names with a full, four-year scholarship to a public university in Ohio – room and board included.

“The number of Ohioans who get the vaccine will determine what our future looks like, particularly this coming winter,” DeWine said in a statewide address Wednesday. “Everyone has a stake in more Ohioans getting vaccinated.”

The first of the weekly drawings will be May 26. The money will come from existing federal Coronavirus Relief Funds.

“I know that some may say, ‘DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money,'” DeWine said. “But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic — when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it — is a life lost to COVID-19.”

Nearly 42% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data.