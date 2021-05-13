Montserrat: Investigation Into Sudden Death Of 2 people After Taking AstraZeneca

The Ministry of Health & Social Services in Montserrat is asking the public to remain calm while they await the results of the post-mortems of two persons who died suddenly after taking a shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

In a press release, the ministry said the cases were under investigation, as is standard procedure, in conjunction with the police and other stakeholders. No further details on the gender and age of the deceased were released.

The government’s COVID-19 vaccination programme began February 8, 2021, the release stated. “Since that time, 1321 persons have received their first dose of the vaccine and 976 persons have received their second dose. Based on hospital records, there has been a total of 14 deaths on Montserrat from February 2021 to the present. The records also indicate that of the deceased, two persons received their first dose of the Oxford- AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The ministry in a statement on Tuesday 11th May said: “There was no indication based on [initial] investigations carried out by the ministry that these persons died as a result of any complications related to the COVID-19 vaccine which they received.”

Post postmortems results are expected later this week.