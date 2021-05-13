Greyhound Canada shutting down all bus service permanently

(CBC) – Greyhound Canada is shutting down all of its remaining bus routes in Canada, permanently. The bus company says all of its remaining routes will cease operations as of midnight Thursday.

The iconic bus carrier pulled out of Western Canada in 2018.

It then put its remaining routes on pause when COVID-19 hit in 2020, but now it is pulling out of domestic Canadian service permanently.

“A full year without revenue has unfortunately made it impossible to continue operations,” spokesperson Stuart Kendrick said. “We deeply regret the impact this has on our staff and our customers, as well as the communities we have had the privilege of serving for many years.”

While domestic service will end, Greyhound’s U.S. parent will continue to operate five cross-border routes that either start or finish in the U.S. They are:

Toronto to Buffalo, N.Y.

Toronto to New York City

Montreal to Boston

Montreal to New York City

Vancouver to Seattle

Greyhound Canada has been in operation in one form or another for more than a century.