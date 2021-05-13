Christian Council anticipates justice in matter relating to two public figures

(PR) – The SVG Christian Council is aware of the serious allegations made regarding a shooting incident that purportedly involves two public figures whose offices are of significance in key institutions of law and order and democracy.

The council encourages all citizens regarding this and other such matters to resist the temptation of trail by media and strongly urges that the investigations and appropriate actions be pursued with utmost diligence and swiftly.

We believe as well that justice must needs be done and every effort should be made to ensure that justice is seen to be done as this is critical to national well-being.