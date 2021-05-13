Canada’s High Commissioner To SVG Holds Bilateral Meeting With PM Gonsalves

H.E. Lilian Chatterjee begins her tour as Canada’s High Commissioner to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

On May 13th, H.E. Lilian Chatterjee presented her letter of introduction to Dr. the Honourable Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, formally assuming her position as Canada’s representative to the nation.

The virtual ceremony allowed Prime Minister Gonsalves and High Commissioner Chatterjee to discuss Canada’s ongoing humanitarian assistance to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in response to the volcanic eruption at La Soufrière. This was the first bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Gonsalves and High Commissioner Chatterjee.

H.E. Lilian Chatterjee began her career with the Government of Canada in 2003 when she joined the Canadian International Development Agency. She previously served as Director General in both CIDA and Global Affairs Canada prior to her appointment as High Commissioner to Guyana, with concurrent accreditation as Ambassador to Suriname and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Ms. Chatterjee is a former journalist who worked in Canada and Southeast Asia. She subsequently worked in Canada’s House of Commons and with several international NGOs before beginning her diplomatic service.

As Canada’s former Ambassador to CARICOM (2017 to 2020), High Commissioner Chatterjee is well acquainted with the governments of the Eastern Caribbean, most recently engaging Prime Minister Gonsalves during CARICOM’s 31st Intersessional Meeting of Heads of Government in February 2020. In today’s meeting, High Commissioner Chatterjee reaffirmed Canada’s unwavering solidarity with the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as they face the evolving dangers of the volcanic eruption amidst the global health pandemic, COVID-19.

Canada is committed to supporting the island-nation as it responds to the immediate challenges of and long-term recovery from from the natural disaster, a pledge affirmed by the Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Marc Garneau, during his April 13th call with Prime Minister Gonsalves.

Ms. Chatterjee looks forward to deepening the bilateral relationship between Canada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines over the next three years.