Campden Park Woman Charged With Assault, Damage To Property And Theft

(Police Report) – On 12.05.2021, police arrested and charged Nikita Cupid, a 27-years-old unemployed of Campden Park with the offences of Assault, Damage to property, and Theft.

According to investigations, the accused allegedly assaulted a 22 years old unemployed of Penniston by striking her on the right side of her neck with her hands.

She was also charged with damaging one (1) black Acer Laptop value $800.00ECC and one (1) flat of eggs value $20.00ECC by smashing the same on the ground.

She was further charged with the theft of a quantity of items value at $4,315.00ECC and $600.00ECC in cash. The incident occurred at Campden Park on 11.05.2021.

Cupid is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer to the charge.

Photo Credit: Richard Ebert