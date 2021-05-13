Antigua: Taxi drivers to wear pins to show they have been vaccinated

ANTIGUA NEWSROOM– Cabinet Notes: Three leadership representatives of Taxi Organizations from the Airport, Heritage Quay, and St. John’s were invited to Cabinet.

They all reported that, upon entering their vehicles, visitors asked if they were vaccinated.

In order to forestall that questioning and to bring credibility to the answer, these pins and lapel identification plates will identify the person wearing such a device as a person who has been vaccinated.

These steps are being taken to stop the spread of the virus, to get Antigua and Barbuda into the green zone (as described by the British Government) with other Caribbean countries competing for tourists, and to ensure that the state can be moved to a safe place (Category 1 on the US-CDC list of countries), and to meet reasonable criteria for passengers when returning to their home countries after a leisure visit to Antigua and Barbuda.

Herd immunity is being sought and will be achieved by Antigua and Barbuda without compulsion, although that remains an option if a sufficient number of resident adults do not come forward voluntarily to take the vaccine.