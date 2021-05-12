TRINIDAD: Sisters die from Covid at Couva ICU

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – Two sisters have died a week apart from the Covid-19 virus. One died last week. The other died on Tuesday night at the Couva Hospital.

Their deaths were disclosed in a Facebook post by a relative who wrote: “We regret to inform all our friends and family that our two older sisters Georgette Rawlins and Karen Rawlins succumbed to COVID related illnesses. We thank you for all the well wishes and condolences. We ask that everyone just keep us in your prayers.”

The Express contacted relatives of the deceased sisters. They declined to comment, and asked for privacy.

On Georgette’s passing, the Department of Creative and Festival Arts, at The UWI issued a statement.

“The DCFA joins in with the University Community in expressing our deepest condolences to the Rawlins family on the untimely passing of Georgette and her sister Karen.

Georgette, a consummate creative, worked with the Arts In Action team then with the DCFA as a full time staff member at the Gordon Street Office before moving on to her substantive post at UWI Admissions.

We pray for strength, comfort and grace for the family at this difficult time.”

Another friend wrote: “Today I lost a friend to Covid-19. That friend lost her sister a few days ago. Both sisters died within a week of each other. Her family, barely able to process one loss, now has to face the battle of dealing with another. I am only her friend and I am heartbroken. I cannot imagine the pain her family feels.

The deaths you see reported every day are real people. People with families. They aren’t just numbers.

Please, for heaven’s sake, take the precautions seriously. This is not a joke, a scam or a game. Nobody is trying to “fight you down”. The government isn’t wicked for implementing measures to protect you. Covid-19 is REAL and REAL people are dying. Unfortunately, some of you will only realise this when someone you know is one of those numbers.”