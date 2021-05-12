The RSVGPF donates footwear to the SVG Cadet Force

While the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has been the recipient of several donations in recent times, the organization has reciprocated and made a timely donation to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cadet Force (SVGCF).

On May 11, 2021, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John handed over thirty (30) pairs of combat boots to Acting Commandant of the SVG Cadet Force, Major Bertillon Hamilton.

Commissioner John commended the Cadet Force for its excellent performance during the evacuation operation after the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano.

He noted that the Cadet Force needed some assistance acquiring footwear for its officers – and when it was brought to his attention, he gladly agreed to do so.

The Commissioner disclosed that he contacted his counterpart, Mr. Gary Griffith, Commissioner of Police of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service who generously supplied the requested footwear. He implored the members of the SVGCF to continue to offer humanitarian assistance to the people of SVG as they recover and rebuild their lives.

In accepting the donation, Major Hamilton thanked Commissioner John and said that the donation will tremendously assist the Cadet Officers who are out in the fields. He noted that since the rescue and humanitarian operation began, Cadet Officers have been performing critical roles at the seaports, Mobile Storage Units (MSUs) at the decommissioned airport at Arnos Vale and various warehouses. The Acting Commandant said “since the operation started, their boots has gone through quite a bit of trauma. As a result, they are in dire need of replacement because they are falling apart.”

The handover ceremony was held at Police Headquarters, Kingstown. It was witnessed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. Frankie Joseph, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr. Richard Browne and officers from the SVG Cadet Force.