STATE FUNERAL FOR PARNEL CAMPBELL, Q.C TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY

Members of the general public are hereby notified that the State Funeral Service for the Mr. Parnel Randolph Campbell QC, former Member of Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister, and Attorney General would take place on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the Kingstown Methodist Church commencing at 2:30 pm.

Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the following protocols would be in effect during the service and procession to the Kingstown Cemetery:-

Wearing of face mask/face covering is mandatory

Only one third (1/3) of the Church’s capacity would be accommodated on the inside.

Physical/social distancing of at least 3 – 6 feet apart.