Sagicor shares some cheer at evacuation shelters for Mothers Day

(PR) – The Sagicor team observed Mothers’ Day by masking up and visiting 20 shelters throughout St Vincent and the Grenadines to deliver sweet treats and care packages to the oldest Moms and Moms of small children who are staying there following the eruption of La Soufriere.

The staff of the Agency led by Stanley Browne, spent the morning meeting with centre managers and some of the Moms who were all appreciative of the gifts donated during this difficult time.

Natasha Stapleton, Administrative Supervisor for the St Vincent Team, and a co-ordinator of this project said, “I visited a couple of the evacuation centres myself and the Moms and the managers to whom we presented the tokens were thankful for the small gesture of kindness given what is happening currently. Times likes this remind us that we who have much, must be supportive and co-operative to those who are in a more difficult situation. Sagicor has responded at a national level, but we felt it was important to help as many as we can. I am proud to be part of this Sagicor team.”

Mr. Browne said, “I continue to be so proud of my team, for the selflessness they have displayed since we began facing this difficult challenge. Vincentians are resilient people and the team mobilized this project even while we continued to manage our office and client needs under pandemic guidelines. They didn’t hesitate to volunteer to go out to demonstrate the community spirit that makes us strong. My team inspires me, and I want to take a moment to publicly thank them for their support and their spirit of compassion.”

The team visited 20 evacuation centres and presented gifts to Moms as old as 94 and 99 years and to five Moms with infants and toddlers.