RSVGPF SADDENED BY THE PASSING OF ASP NICHOLS

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is profoundly saddened by the passing of Mr. Jonathan Calvert Nicholls, former Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), who died on May 10, 2021.

Mr. Nicholls enlisted in the RSVGPF on December 1, 1981 and retired on July 25, 2015 at the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police. At the time of his retirement, he was the Head of the Public Relations and Complaints Department.

Throughout his long and impressive career, Mr. Nicholls worked at several Out-District Police Stations and departments. He was also a chief instructor at the Police Training School.

He was a very versatile police officer and displayed proficiency in different fields including but not limited to: sports, culture, drama, entertainment, community policing, evangelism and more. He was at his very best with a microphone in his hand and was a prolific Master of Ceremony.

ASP Nicholls played a vital role in the Pan against Crime initiative; the establishment of the Police Youth Clubs, the Police Drama Club, the annual Police Christmas Caroling Contest and the National Nine Mornings Festival, among others.

He was a model- police officer who went above and beyond the call of duty to protect and serve the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). He served with the highest standards that was required of any officer of the law.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John and other ranks of the RSVGPF express deepest condolences to his wife, children, family and friends. He would be sadly missed.

MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE.