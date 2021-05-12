NTRC Offers Students Free 3-Months Internet

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) on Monday, May 10th launched its Internet for Tablet program, which allows applicants to be connected to the internet free of charge for three months.

The NTRC’s Internet for Tablet program is targeted mainly to students who have access to tablets issued by the Government but no access to internet at home.

Applications for the program will be accepted by the NTRC via online form submission. Interested individuals can access the forms at www.ntrc.vc.

Hardcopies of the form will also be available on the ground floor of the National Insurances Services Building at the security’s desk, as well as at police stations across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.