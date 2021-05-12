Guyana: Nurse Charged With Using Computer To Lure Child

(St Lucia Times) – A registered nurse was sentenced to three years behind bars after he appeared at a Linden Court and was charged with a cybercrime.

Yohan London, 32, a registered nurse (RN) of Section ‘C’ Christianburg, Wismar Linden, appeared virtually before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Wismar Magistrate’s Court when he admitted to luring a child by use of a computer system.

London was arrested and charged after committing the offence last month. The offence is contrary to Section 15 (4) (a) of the Cybercrime Act No. 16 of 2018, which states; a person commits an offence if the person uses a computer system to (a) communicate with a child with the intent to induce the child to engage in sexual conversations or sexual activities or (b) arrange a meeting with a child with the intent of abusing or engaging in sexual activity with the child or producing child pornography, whether or not he/she takes any steps to effect such a meeting.

A person who commits this offence is liable to pay a fine of $3,000,000 accompanied by up to five years’ imprisonment or if convicted on indictment, fined to $8,000,000 accompanied by up to five years’ imprisonment.

According to the police, the nurse pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years behind bars.