Photo Credit: Stephan Hornsey for the VSPCA

Pets N Medix in collaboration with the Animal Shelter working group and in particular the Jamaica Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals would be hosting a ten (10) free animal Clinics throughout St Vincent and the Grenadines, to support animal wellness post Volcanic eruption. This would be done as a Public Good. Services would be provided to all Animals in attendance.

These Clinics would kick start on Sunday the 16th May 2021 and will occur every Sunday up until the 18th July 2021. Clinics would be hosted in Petite Bordel, Spring Village, Barroullie, Orange Hill, Georgetown, Junction between South Rivers/ Park Hill, New Grounds, Mespo, Kingstown and Bequia. Details respect the exact location would be published on a monthly basis.

Please see the Schedule below for the Month of May 2021.