Drastic Increase In Acute Respiratory Infections In Grenada

PR – Grenada’s acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shawn Charles says the country is experiencing a significant increase in Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI’s).

The (CMO) made the announcement during the government’s weekly Post Cabinet Press Briefing on Tuesday.

He said the current outbreak of flu like illness has affected many schools and some business places. “People are being placed on sick leave or are absent as a result of this. We have noted that the number of cases of ARI’s are progressively and steadily rising. We have started testing to verify whether this is as a result of the Coronavirus 2019

(COVID-19) or not and so far, cases tested have been negative”, the CMO explained.

Dr. Charles, an Epidemiologist by training who has been leading the Ministry’s technical response in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, cautioned that the country could be heading down a very worrying path. “It means that we have simply let our guard down, and in the event that a single case of COVID-19 escapes, and it could be from an illegal border entry, or if someone presents very late after all of our screening procedures, it means that we will face the same consequences that we see currently taking place in other countries,” Dr. Charles said.